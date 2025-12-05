Dhurandhar 1st Day Collection- Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller takes a Strong Opening!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The much-anticipated spy thriller of the year Dhurandhar is finally in theatres and reported a better opening than expected at the domestic box office. Despite an average advance bookings, the film managed to gather enough crowd in theatres, especially in national chains, and registered the 4th-best opening of the year so far.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released on Friday amid a good pre-release buzz. Owing to its intriguing storyline but lengthy runtime, the film has received mixed reviews from critics, but as expected, it is getting crazy response from the audience across the country and has garnered positive word of mouth.

On Friday, Dhurandhar opened on a decent note in the morning and witnessed a boost post noon shows. In the end, it reported a solid opening of 28.60 crores nett (34.05 crores gross) at the domestic box office. With this, it has emerged as the 4th-highest opening Hindi film of the year so far, surpassing Thamma

(25.11 crores) and the best opener for Ranveer Singh.

Despite featuring a strong ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal & Akshaye Khanna along with Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar received an average advance booking which was not a good sign for the makers. Fortunately, the film managed to score well on the board due to walk-in bookings and yes, block bookings. The major share of business is from national multiplexes.

Being made with a massive budget, Dhurandhar will have to remain rock-solid througout the weekend. Even in weekdays as well, it can not afford to drop abruptly at the box office. However, there is a twist in this that Dhurandhar is a two-part film and the second part will release on Eid.



