Dhurandhar 2 11th Day Collection- Grosses Over 1000 Crore in India!

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The new sensation from Bollywood, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to break the record of its predecessor Dhurandar (2025) soon. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-thriller is rewritting history at the box office and has already crossed the milestone of 800-crore across India in just 11 days from its Hindi version alone.

Even before its actual release, Dhurandhar The Revenge is doing phenomenal at the box office. The film reported a whopping business of 50 crores nett from its paid previews alone on Wednesday. Maintaining a rock-solid pace throughout after an earth-shattering start, it registered a massive total of 443 crores nett in the 4-day extended opening weekend including 90 crores on Thursday, 81 crores on Friday, 109 crores on Saturday (Eid), and 113 crores on Sunday.

Then in weekdays as well, Dhurandhar The Revenge

continued its magical run and managed to collect 59 crores on Monday, 53 crores on Tuesday, 45 crores on Wednesday, and 49 crores on 2nd Thursday. After the 8-day extended first week, the film recorded a historic business of 649 crores nett at the domestic box office from its Hindi version.

Jio Studios and B62 Studios presentation is now running in its second week with complete dominance. Dhurandar 2 started weekend 2 on a fantastic note and raked a business of 41.50 crores on Friday. On Saturday, the film witnessed a boost in footfalls and netted an amount of 57 crores. With further growth, it minted 64.50 crores on Sunday and registered a 11-day total of 812 crores nett.

In the international markets as well, Dhurandar The Revenge is heading strongly and has grossed 1338.23 crores at the worldwide box office including 1008.69 crores gross from India and 329.54 crores gross from overseas excluding Gulf. As per the current trend, the film is aiming to surpass Baahubali 2 (1810 crores gross) by the third weekend.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 has received very positive response from critics as well as the audience across the country. Owing to its powerful storyline and impactful direction backed by the impressive performances of all leading actors, the film is being appreciated worldwide and garnering huge numbers at the box office.



