Dhurandhar 2 1st Day Collection- Takes a Sensational Opening, Mints 135 Crore on Day 1!

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The immensely awaited sequel to the all time blockbuster Dhurandhar is finally out in cinemas and as expected, it has taken a sensational start at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge reported a massive collection of 45 crores on Wednesday with only paid previews. Including previews, the film has registered a historic opening of over 130 crores nett at the domestic box office.

After smashing all the previous box office records with the action-thriller Dhurandhar

, which was released in December 2025, director Aditya Dhar is back with a sequel to rewrite the history. There has been a lot of buzz around Dhurandar 2: The Revenge ever since it was announced, which is now clearly visible at the ticket windows.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has lived up to its mammoth expectations. The film is getting huge appreciation from critics owing to its powerful storyline, solid direction, and impactful performances of all the leading actors.

From the audience as well, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is receiving an overwhelming response across the country. From its paid previews alone, the film reported a massive business of 45 crores nett on Wednesday, leaving Stree 2 (9 crores) behind by a huge margin. On Thursday, the film took a fabulous start and maintained a terrific pace throughout the day.

At the end, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge registered a sensational opening business of 90 crores nett, taking its total day 1 collection to 135 crores nett at the domestic box office including paid previews. At the worldwide box office, Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ presentation has grossed a total opening business of 218.97 crores including 167.70 crores gross from India and 51.27 crores gross from overseas excluding Gulf.



