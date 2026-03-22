Dhurandhar 2 4th Day Collection- Surpasses Border 2 Lifetime Total in the Opening Weekend!

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After a record-breaking opening at the box office, the second part of the all-time blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise has maintained a historic pace throughout the weekend and enterted the 400-crore club in just 4 days of its release across India including paid previews. At the worldwide box office as well, the Aditya Dhar directorial is doing phenomenal and has grossed over 700 crores.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the immensely-awaited action-thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released on Thursday amid a mammoth buzz and has set the box office by storm. Within just 4 days, the film has surpassed the lifetime total of year 2026’s first blockbuster Border 2

(354.17 crores nett).

Before the actual release, Dhurandhar 2 reported a massive business of 43 crores from its paid previews on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, being appreciated by the audience as well as the critics, the film was opened on an earth-shattering note and did an historic opening business of 89 crores nett. On its day-2 as well, the sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) remained rock-solid and managed to collect 81 crores nett on Friday.

On Saturday, due to Eid holiday, Dhurandhar The Revenge recorded a boost in footfalls and raked a whopping business of 98 crores nett, which is the highest-ever single-day collection by any Bollywood movie. With further jump on Sunday, Jio Studios and B62 Studios presentation garnered 107 crores nett and registered a total of 418 crores nett in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

In the international markets as well, Dhurandhar 2 is getting a fantastic response and has grossed 751.67 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days including 494.67 crores gross from India and 257 crores gross from overseas. As per the current trend, the film is expected to remain super-strong throughout the week.

Wed (Paid Preview)- ₹43cr

Thu (Day 1)- ₹89cr

Fri (Day 2)- ₹81cr

Sat (Day 3)- ₹98cr

Sun (Day 4)- ₹107cr

Total- ₹418cr Nett BOC India



