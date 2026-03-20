Dhurandhar 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Enters 200 Crore Club in 2 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After an earth-shattering opening at the box office, the much-awaited action thriller of the year Dhurandhar The Revenge has remained rock-solid on day 2 and has entered the 200-crore club in just 2 days of its release at the domestic box office. The predecessor Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and smashed all the previous box office records, now its sequel is rewriting history.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, who had also directed blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike

, Dhurandhar 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience all across the country as well as the globe. After the success of Dhurandhar , there was a lot of buzz about its second part and now that the film has hit the theatres, the excitement among the public is at a different level.

Dhurandhar is being appreciated by the critics as well, owing to its impactful storyline and solid direction backed by the impressive performances of all the leading cast. However, there is a small section that is calling it a propaganda film, but the audience does not care about their opinion. The audience is super excited and rushing to the theatres.

Amid a huge buzz, Dhurandhar The Revenge reported a massive 43 crores business from its paid previews alone on Wednesday. Taking a sensational start on Thursday morning, Ranveer Singh starrer maintained a terrific pace throughout the day and did an earth-shattering business of 89 crores and taking its opening day total collection to 132 crores nett, which is the highest in Bollywood so far.

On Friday, at a similar note, Jio Studios and B62 Studios presentation Dhurandhar 2 remained rock-solid and minted an amount of 81 crores nett. After this, the 2-day total of the film has become 213 crores nett (251.07 crores gross) from Indian screens. In the international markets as well, it is doing fantastic and has grossed around 375 crores in 2 days at the worldwide box office including 124 crores gross from overseas.



