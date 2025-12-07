Dhurandhar 3rd Day Collection- Ranveer’s Spy Thriller Hits a Century in Weekend 1

[Total: 3 Average: 4.3 ]

After a superb start on Friday, the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar gained further momentum over the weekend and has become the 13th Hindi film of the year to cross 100-crore mark. With a solid response from the audience across the country, the Hindi spy thriller has taken the box office by storm.

Featuring Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar has impressed many with its gripping storyline backed by the terrific performances of all leading actors. But some are disappointed by the fact that, despite a lengthy runtime, the film doesn’t conclude the story and now all have to wait for the second part.

Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year, Dhurandhar

reported an average advance bookings pre-release but managed to take a decent start in the morning on Friday due to good footfalls in national multiplexes. Over the evening and night shows, it witnessed a boost and registered a fantastic opening business of 28.60 crores nett at the domestic box office.

With a positive word of mouth, Dhurandhar showed a significant jump of 15.74% and did a business of 33.10 crores nett on Saturday. With further growth on Sunday, it minted a superb amount of 44.80 crores nett and registered a 3-day total of 106.50 crores nett (123.21 crores gross) across India.

In the international markets as well, Dhurandhar is doing very well and reported a total of 160.15 crores gross in 3 days at the worldwide box office including 34.48 crores gross from overseas. After a successful weekend, Jio Studios and B62 Studios presentation will have to stay steady in weekdays as well to justify its mighty budget.



