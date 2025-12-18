Dhurandhar Day 14 Collection- Crosses 475 Crore in 2 Weeks across India!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar is enjoying its victory run at the box office. After a phenomenal first week, the Hindi spy-thriller gained a historic momentum in the second week and reached very close to the 500-crore milestone. As per the current trend, it could be the first Bollywood film to enter the 700-crore club if the new release Avatar: Fire And Ash does not break its spell.

Owing to its gripping storyline and competent direction, Dhurandhar received mostly positive reviews from critics, however some found it politically influenced. Among the audience, the film created the desired impact and getting overwhelming response all across the country due to solid word of mouth.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar

took a superb start at the box office. Maintaining a fantastic pace throughout, it did a business of 218 crores nett in 7 days including 106.50 crores at the weekend and 111.50 crores in weekdays across India.

At the second weekend, Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ presentation Dhurandhar picked up by a monsterous rate and managed to register the highest-ever weekend 2 in Hindi cinema with 146.60 crores nett at the domestic box office including 34.70 crores on Friday, 53.70 crores on Saturday, and 58.20 crores on Sunday.

Then in weekdays, Dhurandhar remained rock-solid at the box office and continued to set new records with each passing day. On an earth-shattering note, it raked a business of 31.80 crores on Monday, 32.10 crores on Tuesday, and 25.70 crores on Wednesday. On a similar note, the film minted 22.30 crores nett on Thursday and registered a 14-day total of 476.50 crores nett (562.24 crores gross).



