Dream Girl 2 10th Day Collection – OMG 2 and Gadar 2 24th Day Report, Crosses 500 Crores

After a solid first week, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 passed the second weekend on a strong note and managed to collect over 85 crores in 10 days at the domestic box office. Whereas the mighty Gadar 2 is still running strong and has entered the historic 500-crore club in just 24 days, the fastest ever. In parallel, OMG 2 is steadily and slowly heading towards the 150-crore mark.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a sequel to the much-liked Dream Girl (2019), Dream Girl 2

performed strongly throughout the first week at the box office despite tough competition and did a business of 67 crores with 40.71 crores at the opening weekend and 26.29 crores on weekdays. Then on a steady note, it started the 2nd week and collected 4.70 crores on its 2nd Friday.

On the 2nd Saturday, as expected, Dream Girl 2 witnessed a healthy jump and minted 6.36 crores. With further growth, it managed to collect 7.32 crores on Sunday and registered a 10-day total of 85.38 crores nett. As per the current trend, the Hindi comedy-drama is all set to enter the 100-crore club by its third weekend.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is still reigning at the box office. After collecting a massive 284.63 in week 1, 134.47 crores in week 2, and 63.35 crores in week 3, the Hindi period action drama entered the 4th week on a solid note and did a business of 5.20 crores on its 4th Friday.

Over the weekend, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 showed decent growth and minted 5.72 crores on the 4th Saturday, and 6.70 crores on the 4th Sunday. After 24 days, the Anil Sharma directorial registered a total of 500.07 crores nett and has become the third Hindi film to achieve this milestone after Baahubali 2 Hindi (34 days) and Pathaan Hindi (28 days).

While Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has now slowed down but is still heading steadily at the box office. After an excellent start, the Hindi satirical comedy-drama maintained a solid pace and did a business of 85.05 crores in week 1, 41.37 crores in week 2, and 15.40 crores in week 3, despite less screens.

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai, entered the 4th weekend on a decent note and collected 1.05 crore on Friday. With usual growth over the weekend, it managed to garner 1.25 crore on Saturday and 1.40 crore on Sunday. After 24 days, a sequel to the much-loved OMG- Oh My God! (2012) registered a total of 145.52 crores nett.

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer highly-awaited action-entertainer Jawan is all set to hit the theatres this coming Thursday, which may break the spell of all the existing films at the box office.



