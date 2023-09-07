Dream Girl 2 14th Day Collection- OMG 2 and Gadar 2 28th Day Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

A sequel to the much-liked Hindi comedy-drama Dream Girl (2019), Dream Girl 2 did an overall solid business at the box office in the first week. Despite tough competition, it remained strong in the second week as well and reached very close to the 100-crore mark. In parallel, Gadar 2 surpassed the lifetime total of Baahubali 2 (Hindi / 510.99 crores) in just 28 days, while OMG 2 collected over 148 crores in 4 weeks.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2

did a business of 67 crores in the opening week with 40.71 crores at the weekend and 26.29 crores on weekdays from around 2250 screens. In the second weekend, it maintained a solid pace and minted 19.16 crores total including 4.70 crores on Friday, 6.36 crores on Saturday, and 8.10 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, despite a usual decline, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial managed to stay steady and garnered 2.90 crores on the 2nd Monday, 2.80 crores on the 2nd Tuesday, and 3.10 crores on the 2nd Wednesday. Dream Girl 2 witnessed a significant drop on the 2nd Thursday due to the entry of Jawan and collected 1.40 crore. After 14 days, it registered a total of 96.36 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is still not ready to slow down and emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film ever by breaking the record of Baahubali 2 (Hindi). After collecting a massive 284.63 in week 1, 134.47 crores in week 2, and 63.35 crores in week 3, the Anil Sharma directorial remained strong in the fourth weekend as well and garnered 18.72 crores with 5.20 crores on Friday, 5.72 crores on Saturday, and 7.80 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 recorded a drop in footfall but still managed to collect 2.80 crores on the 4th Monday, 2.75 crores on the 4th Tuesday, and 3 crores on the 4th Wednesday. Further with a major drop due to SRK’s Jawan, the Hindi period action-drama bagged 1.60 crore and registered a 28-day total of 511.32 crores nett.

While the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 has now slowed down due to limited screens and new offerings, but still heading steadily on the lower side. The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer did an excellent business of 85.05 crores in week 1, 41.37 crores in week 2, and 15.40 crores in week 3. After that at the 4th weekend, it reported 3.90 crores with 1.05 crore on Friday, 1.25 crore on Saturday, and 1.60 crore on Sunday.

On weekdays, on a decent note, OMG 2 managed to collect 0.75 crore on the 4th Monday, 0.75 crore on the 4th Tuesday, and 0.85 crore on the 4th Wednesday. Due to the release of action-thriller Jawan on Thursday, the Amit Rai directorial dropped further and scored 0.40 crore. After 28 days, it registered a total of 148.47 crores nett.



