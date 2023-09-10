Dream Girl 2 17th Day Collection – OMG 2 and Gadar 2 31st Day Report (1 Month Total)

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, did solid business at the box office in a couple of weeks. After that, the competition became very tough due to SRK’s Jawan, but somehow the movie managed to remain decent in the third weekend and reached close to the 100-crore mark. On the opposite, Gadar 2 emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi movie ever by surpassing Baahubali 2 (Hindi), while OMG 2 collected nearly 150 crores in 31 days.

A sequel to the much-liked Hindi comedy-drama Dream Girl (2019), Dream Girl 2

did a business of 67 crores in the first week with 40.71 crores at the weekend and 26.29 crores on weekdays from around 2250 screens. In the second week, it maintained a decent pace and minted 28.16 crores including 19.16 crores at the weekend and 9 crores on weekdays.

Then in the third weekend, due to the impact of Jawan, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl 2 remained on the average side and garnered 2.50 crores nett with 0.60 crore on Friday, 0.80 crore on Saturday, and 1.10 crore on Sunday. After 17 days, it registered a total of 98.11 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 is facing tough competition due to Jawan but it is also getting a slight advantage from the unavailability of tickets for the latter. The Sunny Deol starrer surpassed the lifetime total of Baahubali 2 (Hindi / 510.99 crores) and has become the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in Hindi cinema.

After collecting a massive 284.63 in week 1, 134.47 crores in week 2, 63.35 crores in week 3, and 27.55 crores in week 4, the Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 managed to collect 3.40 crores in the fifth weekend with 0.75 crore on Friday, 1.15 crore on Saturday, and 1.50 crore on Sunday. After 31 days, it registered a 31-day total of 513.40 crores nett; now it is aiming for Pathaan (Hindi / 524.62 crores).

While the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has now slowed down due to limited screens and new offerings, but still scoring considerable numbers on the lower side. The Hind satirical comedy did an excellent business of 85.05 crores in week 1, 41.37 crores in week 2, 15.40 crores in week 3, and 7.10 crores in week 4.

After that at the 5th weekend, a sequel to much-loved OMG: Oh My God! (2012), OMG 2 reported a total of only 1 crore with 0.20 crore on Friday, 0.30 crore on Saturday, and 0.50 crore on Sunday. With this, the Amit Rai directorial registered a 31-day total of 149.92 crores nett, it is likely to cross the mark of 150 crore in a day more.



