Dream Girl 2 1st Day Collection – OMG 2 and Gadar 2 15th Day Report

The much-awaited Hindi comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is finally in theatres and took a good start at the box office on Friday despite the already leading Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The film registered the 9th-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema, breaking the record of Satyaprem Ki Katha (9.25 crores).

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a sequel to the much-liked Dream Girl (2019) – Dream Girl 2 received mixed reviews from critics but the audience across the country is reacting in favour. On Friday, the film opened on a decent note and managed to collect 9.72 crores nett from around 2300 screens, which is slightly lower than the predecessor Dream Girl

(10.05 crores).

On the other hand, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 surpassed the lifetime total of Baahubali (420 crores / all languages) within just 15 days. After registering a massive total of 419.10 crores in the last couple of weeks with 284.63 crores in week 1 and 134.47 crores in week 2, it entered the third week on a strong note.

On its 3rd Friday, the Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 witnessed a drop of 15.48% vis-a-vis Thursday and minted an amount of 7.10 crores. With this, it registered a 15-day total of 426.20 crores nett at the domestic box office. A sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) is all set to surpass the lifetime total of KGF 2 (Hindi) on day 16.

While, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is not ready to slowdown. It did a business of 85.05 crores in week 1 and 41.37 crores in week 2. Now it entered the third weekend and on a steady note, the film raked a business of 2.20 crores on Friday. After 15 days, the Amit Rai directorial registered a total of 128.62 crores nett.



