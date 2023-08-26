Dream Girl 2 2nd Day Collection – Gadar 2 and OMG 2 16th Day Business Update

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After registering the 8th-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 witnessed healthy growth on day 2 due to positive word of mouth. In opposite, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 took an excellent jump, while Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 picked up well on the 3rd Saturday.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the Hindi comedy-drama received mixed reviews from critics but managed to create the desired impact on the audience. Dream Girl 2

opened on a good note on Friday and did a business of 10.69 crores. On Saturday, it recorded a jump of 29.75% and minted, taking the total tonett from around 2250 screens in two days.

On the other hand, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) – Gadar 2 is reigning at the box office from the very first day and now emerged as the 3rd-highest grossing Hindi film ever by surpassing the lifetime total of KGF 2 (Hindi / 434.70 crores) in just 16 days.

The Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 entered the third weekend on a strong note and bagged 7.10 crores on Friday. Then once again it took a remarkable jump and garnered 12.10 crores nett on Saturday. With this, the film registered a 16-day total of 438.30 crores nett at the domestic box office including 284.63 crores in week 1 and 134.47 crores in week 2.

In parallel, a sequel to the much-loved OMG- Oh My God! (2012) – OMG 2 is heading steadily in the third week as well. After collecting 85.05 crores in week 1 and 41.37 crores in week 2, the satirical comedy-drama entered week 3 on a decent note and raked 2 crores on Friday.

With healthy growth on the 3rd Saturday, the Amit Rai directorial managed to collect 3.50 crores and registered a 16-day total of 131.92 crores nett. Going by the kind of love and support the audience is now showering on Hindi cinema, this Sunday is expected to be as exciting as the last one.



