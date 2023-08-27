Dream Girl 2 3rd Day Collection- OMG 2 and Gadar 2 17th Day Business Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a respectable start at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 witnessed solid growth over the weekend and garnered an excellent total in 3 days. On the other hand, Gadar 2 remained super-strong in its third weekend as well and crossed the 450-crore mark in just 17 days, which is the fastest record so far. While OMG 2 also did well in the weekend 3.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a sequel to the much-liked Dream Girl (2019) received mixed reviews from critics but it is getting good support from the audience due to its high recall value. On Friday, Dream Girl 2

opened on a decent note and did a business of 10.69 crores, which is higher than its predecessor.

On Saturday, the Hindi comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 witnessed a jump of 31.15% vis-a-vis Friday and minted 14.02 crores. With further growth, it managed to collect 16.41 crores and registered a 3-day total of 41.12 crores nett from around 2250 screens. The film took a better opening than OMG 2 (10.26 crores) but lagged behind over the weekend.

In parallel, Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur is still soaring at the box office. After scoring massive numbers- 284.63 crores in week 1 and 134.47 crores in week 2, the Hindi period action-drama entered the third weekend on a strong note and minted 7.10 crores on Friday.

On the 3rd Saturday, the Anil Sharma directorial recorded huge growth and collected 13.75 crores. On a similar note, Gadar 2 took another leap on Sunday and bagged 17.10 crores. After 17 days, it registered a total of 457.05 crores nett at the domestic box office and surpassed the lifetime total of 2.0 (All versions / 447.34 crores).

Whereas, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 also gathered some momentum in the third weekend. It entered week 3 on a decent note and raked a business of 2 crores on Friday. Further, it took a healthy jump and managed to collect 3.50 crores on Saturday.

On the 3rd Sunday, the Amit Rai directorial showed a positive trend and minted 4.03 crores. After 17 days, OMG 2 registered a total of 135.95 crores nett including 85.05 crores in week 1 and 41.37 crores in week 2. This Sunday, Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2, and OMG 2 together garnered a total of 37.54 crores nett.



