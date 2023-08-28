Dream Girl 2 4th Day Collection – OMG 2 and Gadar 2 18th Day Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

A sequel to the much-liked comedy-drama film Dream Girl (2019), Dream Girl 2 took a strong start at the box office at the opening weekend and now passed the crucial Monday test on a decent note. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is getting good support from the audience despite the mixed reactions from critics.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2

opened on a good note and did a business of 10.69 crores on Friday. Over the weekend, it witnessed solid growth and garnered a total of 40.71 crores nett from around 2250 screens nationwide with 14.02 crores on Saturday and 16 crores on Sunday.

Dream Girl 2 now entered on weekdays and managed to collect 4.95 crores on Monday after a drop of 53.69% vis-a-vis Friday. After 4 days, the film registered a total of 45.66 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, it is expected to remain steady till the next week.

On the other hand, the Hindi period action-drama Gadar 2 continues its exceptional run at the box office. After two blockbuster weeks, Sunny Deol starrer registered a super-strong third weekend with a total of 36.95 crores and emerged as the fastest 450-crore-grossing Hindi film ever.

On the 3rd Monday, the Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur witnessed a usual decline and raked a business of 4.90 crores. After 18 days, it registered a total of 460.95 crores nett including 284.63 crores in week 1 and 134.47 crores in week 2.

Whereas, the Hindi satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 which was released a couple of weeks back with Gadar 2, performed well at the third weekend and collected a total of 9.50 crores. On the 3rd Monday, after a significant drop, the Akshay Kumar starrer minted 1.40 crore and reported a total of 137.32 crores with 85.05 crores in week 1 and 41.37 crores in week 2.



