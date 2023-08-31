Dream Girl 2 7th Day Collection – OMG 2 and Gadar 2 21st Day (3 Weeks) Report

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a decent opening weekend, the Hindi comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 maintained a solid pace on weekdays and registered an excellent week at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Gadar 2 continued its heroic run and performed exceptionally well in the third week. While OMG 2 remained steady in week 3 despite limited shows.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 was released last Friday amid good buzz due to high recall value and took an opening of 10.69 crores. Over the weekend the film witnessed solid growth and managed to collect 40.71 crores including 14.02 crores on Saturday and 16 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, despite the usual decline, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl 2

remained strong and minted 5.42 crores on Monday and 5.87 crores on Tuesday. Further, due to partial Raksha Bandhan holidays, the film garnered 7.50 crores on Wednesday andon Thursday. After a week, it registered a total ofnett from around 2250 screens.

In parallel, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable and is in no mood to slow down anytime soon. After two blockbuster weeks, the Anil Sharma directorial bagged 36.95 crores in the 3rd weekend with 7.10 crores on Friday, 13.75 crores on Saturday, and 16.10 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) remained super-strong and collected 4.60 crores on Monday and 5.10 crores on Tuesday. Due to a healthy jump afterwards, Gadar 2 raked 8.60 crores on Wednesday and 7.40 crores on Thursday. With this, it registered a 21-day total of 481.75 crores nett with 284.63 crores in week 1 and 134.47 crores in week 2.

Whereas, the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam has limited shows in theatres now but still steadily heading towards the 150-crore mark. After collecting 85.05 crores in week 1 and 41.37 crores in week 2, it bagged a total of 9.50 crores in the third weekend including 2 crores on Friday, 3.50 crores on Saturday, and 4 crores on Sunday.

On a similar note, the Amit Rai directorial managed to collect 1.25 crore on Monday and 1.40 crore on Tuesday. Due to the Raksha Bandhan holiday, OMG 2 took a jump and did a business of 2 crores on Wednesday and 1.80 crore on Thursday. After 3 weeks, the film registered a total of 142.37 crores nett.



