Box Office: Drishyam 2 8th Day and Bhediya 1st Day Collection Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Owing to a high recall value and solid word of mouth, the last Friday released Hindi crime thriller Drishyam 2 registered a phenomenal opening week at the domestic box office. At a time when most Hindi films were struggling, the Ajay Devgn starrer is showing a terrific trend and has entered the second weekend too on a strong note despite the new offering Bhediya.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 co-starring Akshaye Khanna, Tabu & Shriya Saran, took an excellent start at the box office and did a business of 64.14 crores in the opening weekend. Then on weekdays as well, it remained rock-steady and minted an amount of total 104.66 crores nett in a week with 3302 screens across the country.

Drishyam 2 has now entered the second weekend and still remained the first choice of viewers. On its 2nd Friday, the film opened with higher occupancy than the new film Bhediya and managed to collect an amount of 7.78 crores nett, taking its 8-day total collection to 112.44 crores nett. The film is all set to surpass the lifetime total of Gangubai Kathiawadi (129.10 crores) by this weekend.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer creature-comedy Bhediya has received positive reviews from many critics because of its captivating storyline with superb VFX and excellent execution by director Amar Kaushik. But unfortunately, the audience didn’t show the desired response to the film and it lagged behind Drishyam 2 by a significant margin.

On Friday, Bhediya took a slow start with 15-20% occupancy in the morning. Then with a decent jump post-noon shows, it managed to rake 6.47 crores nett, which is lower than Bala (10.15 crores) and Stree (6.82 crores). Considering the favourable reactions from the public, Dinesh Vijan’s production is expected to pick up well on Saturday.

Drishyam 2 Day-Wise Collection Report



