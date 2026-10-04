Drishyam 3 The Conclusion 3rd Day Collection- Crosses 170 Cr in Weekend 1!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The highly anticipated third film in the immensely successful Drishyam franchise has finally hit the theatres, and true to expectations, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has been dominating the box office from its very first day of release. After a thundurous start, it stayed super-strong over the weekend and registered a solid total at the domestic box office.

Following impressive advance bookings, the Abhishek Pathak directorial Drishyam 3 got off to a tremendous start on Friday, recording the second-biggest opening of the year with a collection of 62 crores nett. The film maintained its momentum on the second day as well, crossing the 100-crore mark on Saturday with a business of 52 crores nett.

Then on Sunday, as expected, Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a jump and managed to collect 60.50 crores nett at the box office across India. With this, it has registered the 3-day total of 174.50 crores nett (207.74 crores gross) and emerged as the second-highest opening weekend grosser of the year after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

(443 crores nett in 4 days).

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutt, and Mrunal Jadhav with new additions to the franchise- Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Drishyam 3 has received mostly positive reviews from critics owing to its gripping second-half and the stellar performances from the lead actors.

From the audience across the country, Drishyam 3 is getting mixed to positive reactions. However, due to positive word of mouth it has done remarkably well at the box office in the opening weekend. As per the current trend, the film is expected to maintain its strong momentum in weekdays as well.



