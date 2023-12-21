Dunki 1st Day Collection: Registers the 2nd Highest Opening for Rajkumar Hirani

By
BOC India Team
-
[Total: 2 Average: 4.5]

The first-ever collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is finally in theatres now and as expected took a decent opening at the box office on Thursday. However, it didn’t witness the desired response from the audience and remained lower than Hirani’s last film Sanju (34.75 crores).

dunki-day-1-collection

Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal along with SRK, the social comedy-drama Dunki received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience across the country. Everyone is appreciating the performance by Shah Rukh Khan. Despite being in a special appearance, Vicky Kaushal has also left a solid impact.

On Thursday, Dunki took a decent start in the morning and maintained the momentum throughout. In the end, it registered a business of 30.66 crores nett at the domestic box office, which is the 7th-best opening of the year in Hindi Cinema after Jawan

(65.50 crores), Pathaan (55 crores), Animal (54.75 crores), Tiger 3 (43 crores), Gadar 2 (40.10 crores), and Adipurush (37.25 crores).

With such a decent opening, Dunki emerged as the 5th-highest opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Chennai Express (33.12 crores). The film reported good business from metros but remained below the expectations in mass centres. Interestingly, Prabhas’ much-awaited action-thriller Salaar is entering the competition on Friday and is expected to rule the single screens.

Dunki is not an action-thriller like SRK’s last two films. It’s a social comedy-drama which relies on public reactions from the second day onwards. However, word of mouth seems to be positive, so hopefully, it will have a strong hold at the box office on day 2 despite a clash.


RELATED ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here