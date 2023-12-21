Dunki 1st Day Collection: Registers the 2nd Highest Opening for Rajkumar Hirani

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The first-ever collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is finally in theatres now and as expected took a decent opening at the box office on Thursday. However, it didn’t witness the desired response from the audience and remained lower than Hirani’s last film Sanju (34.75 crores).

Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal along with SRK, the social comedy-drama Dunki received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience across the country. Everyone is appreciating the performance by Shah Rukh Khan. Despite being in a special appearance, Vicky Kaushal has also left a solid impact.

On Thursday, Dunki took a decent start in the morning and maintained the momentum throughout. In the end, it registered a business of 30.66 crores nett at the domestic box office, which is the 7th-best opening of the year in Hindi Cinema after Jawan

With such a decent opening, Dunki emerged as the 5th-highest opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Chennai Express (33.12 crores). The film reported good business from metros but remained below the expectations in mass centres. Interestingly, Prabhas’ much-awaited action-thriller Salaar is entering the competition on Friday and is expected to rule the single screens.

Dunki is not an action-thriller like SRK’s last two films. It’s a social comedy-drama which relies on public reactions from the second day onwards. However, word of mouth seems to be positive, so hopefully, it will have a strong hold at the box office on day 2 despite a clash.



