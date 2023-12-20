Dunki 1st Day Collection Prediction- Likely to Break Sanju Opening Record

[Total: 3 Average: 4 ]

After two back-to-back blockbusters in the same year, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back with his third film of 2023 Dunki, directed by none other than master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani. This is the first collaboration between them and is expected to be historic at the box office.

Dunki is an action comedy-drama based on ‘donkey flights’, an illegal immigration technique. Alongside SRK, it also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in special appearance. The film is releasing on Thursday, 21 Dec amid the solid buzz it created since the release of its trailer.

Dunki received excellent response from the public across the country for advance ticket booking. Of course, the response is not outstanding like Pathaan

and Jawan , but it is not fair to compare a comedy-drama with action thrillers. One thing cannot be denied if the story creates the right impact then Dunki can even surpass them.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan opened at 65.50 crores and 55 crores at the domestic box office with their Hindi version only. Going to the previous records, Rajkumar Hirani’s last film was Sanju (2018) which collected 34.75 crores nett on day 1, the biggest opening for him so far and this record is likely to be broken by Dunki.

As per reports, Dunki is expected to open in a range of 35-36 crores nett in India, which would be an excellent start because it is releasing on a normal working Thursday. Parallel to this, Aquaman: And The Lost Kingdom is also releasing and Prabhas’ much-awaited Salaar will join the race from Friday.



