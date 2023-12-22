Dunki 2nd Day and Salaar 1st Day Collection – Prabhas’ Film takes a Decent Start in Hindi

[Total: 3 Average: 4.3 ]

The action thriller Salaar starring Prabhas, is finally in theatres and as expected registered a decent opening on Friday from its Hindi version. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s social comedy-drama Dunki witnessed a drop in business on the second day due to a clash but managed to remain steady.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Hombale Films, Salaar received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience across the country. As a result, the film garnered positive word-of-mouth and is giving tough competition to Dunki in the Hindi belt.

On Friday, Salaar opened on a decent note in the morning and recorded a good jump in footfall from the evening shows. At the end of the day, the Prabhas starrer registered a business of 15.75 crores nett from the Hindi version alone. Including all the languages, it collected approx. 95 crores in India on day 1.

On the other hand, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki

is also getting positive reactions from the audience. The film was released on Thursday amid good buzz and did a business of 29.20 crores nett. With such a decent start, it emerged as the 7th-highest opening Hindi film of the year and 5th-highest opener for Shah Rukh Khan.

On Friday, due to a clash, Dunki recorded a drop of 24.83% and raked a business of 21.95 crores nett. After 2 days, the film registered a total of 51.15 crores nett at the domestic box office. Now it will be interesting to see how both the films perform over the weekend.



