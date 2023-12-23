Dunki 3rd Day and Salaar Hindi 2nd Day Collection- SRK’s Film Picks Up on Saturday

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a decent opening at the box office with its Hindi version, Prabhas starrer action thriller Salaar recorded minimal growth on day 2. Whereas the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, which was released a day earlier i.e. on Thursday, managed to pick up well on Saturday but remained lower than its opening day.

Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan along with Prabhas, Salaar received positive reactions from critics as well as the audience. Due to favourable word-of-mouth, the film managed to collect 15.75 crores nett on Friday at the domestic box office with its Hindi version only.

The next day i.e. Saturday, the Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar

remained rock-steady and did a business ofnett. After 2 days, it registered a total ofnett in the Hindi belt. In the South, Hombale Films’ production is getting a crazy response and garnered a 2-day total of approx. 160 crores nett including all languages.

On the other hand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s third film in a single year, Dunki is running successfully across the country. However, the response in mass centres is not that great but still it is heading decently. On Thursday, the film opened on a decent note and reported 29.20 crores nett.

On the second day i.e. Friday, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki was affected by the release of Salaar and collected 20.12 crores. Then on Saturday, it picked up well and minted 25.26 crores nett. With this, the SRK starrer social comedy-drama registered a 3-day total of 74.58 crores nett from around 4000 screens across India.



