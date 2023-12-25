Dunki 5th Day and Salaar 4th Day Collection – Remain Steady on Monday due to Christmas

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a fair opening weekend, the first-ever collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki managed to remain steady on Monday due to the Christmas holiday. While the first film of Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel, Salaar also maintained the pace on Monday after a decent weekend.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the social comedy-drama Dunki opened on a decent note at the box office and did a business of 105.63 crores nett in the extended first weekend with 29.20 crores on Thursday, 20.12 crores on Friday, 25.61 crores on Saturday, and 30.70 crores on Sunday.

Now Dunki

entered on weekdays and managed to stay steady on Monday due to the Christmas holiday and positive word of mouth. It mintednett on day 5 and registered a total ofnett. Let’s see how performs further which will decide fate at the box office.

On the other hand, Salaar bankrolled by Hombale Films is getting excellent response in mass centres. The Hindi version of the film opened on a decent note at the box office despite a clash and did a business of 52.50 crores in the opening weekend including 15.75 crores on Friday, 16 crores on Saturday, and 20.75 crores on Sunday.

Then on Monday, Salaar witnessed a significant drop but remained decent due to the Christmas holiday and garnered 16.25 crores nett. After this, it registered a 4-day total of 68.75 crores nett from the Hindi version only. As per the current trend, the film is expected to perform decently on weekdays as well.



