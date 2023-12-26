Dunki 6th Day and Salaar 5th Day Collection: Witness a Significant Drop on Tuesday!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After an excellent extended opening weekend at the domestic box office, the Hindi social comedy-drama Dunki entered weekdays on a steady note due to the Christmas holiday but witnessed a significant drop in business on Tuesday. In parallel, the action-thriller Salaar is also showing a similar trend at the box office, but the drop on Tuesday is comparatively lower.

The first-ever collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki started the journey with positive word of mouth and did a decent opening business of 29.20 crores nett on Thursday. Over the weekend, it remained overall excellent and scored 105.63 crores nett with 20.12 crores on Friday, 25.61 crores on Saturday, and 30.70 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, Dunki

managed to stay steady due to the Christmas holiday and minted 24.32 crores. Then on Tuesday, it reported a significant decline in footfall due to a normal working day and garnerednett. After 6 days, it registered a total ofnett in India.

On the other hand, the first film of Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel together, Salaar took a decent start and maintained a good pace throughout with its Hindi version. In the opening weekend, it did a business of 52.50 crores including 15.75 crores on Friday, 16 crores on Saturday, and 20.75 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, Hombale Films’ production film Salaar is heading decently in the Hindi belt. On Monday, it bagged an amount of 15.25 crores due to the Christmas holiday. Then on Tuesday, after a significant decline, the film raked 9.50 crores and registered a 5-day total of 77.25 crores nett.



