Ek Villain Returns 1st Day Collection – Registers a Decent Opening!

The sequel to 2014’s Ek Villain has finally been released and as expected taken a decent start at the domestic box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics, Ek Villain Returns has managed to register a fair opening with a good response from the single screens post noon shows.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria has unfortunately failed to create the desired impact on many critics, unlike its successor. But still, the Hindi action thriller has managed to garner enough audiences in the theatres on Friday.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series Films, Ek Villain 2 opened on a slow note in the morning with around 15% occupancy. From the noon shows, the mass centres showed a good jump and in the end, the film reported a business of 7.05 crores nett from approximately 3000 screens across the country.

With such a decent opening, Ek Villain Returns has emerged as the 7th highest opening film of the year so far after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14.11cr), Bachchhan Paandey (13.25cr), Samrat Prithviraj (10.70cr), Gangubai Kathiawadi (10.50cr), Shamshera (10.25cr), and JugJugg Jeeyo (9.05cr).

In 2014, Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor, did an opening business of 16.72 crores nett from 2539 screens nationwide. But that was a different time, and in the present day, Bollywood is still struggling to overcome the pandemic.

Going by the trend, Ek Villain Returns is expected to show decent growth over the weekend. With even normal jumps on Saturday and Sunday, it can rake over 20 crores nett in the opening weekend.



