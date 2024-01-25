Fighter 1st Day Collection: Hrithik-Deepika starrer takes a Decent Opening

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

India’s first aerial action film Fighter is finally in theatres now and took an overall decent start at the box office on Thursday. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film could have opened on a higher note but due to less awareness among the audience, it remained dull in mass circuits.

The Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter managed to create the desired impact on critics as well as the audience and garnered positive word of mouth. As a result, it witnessed a good boost in the evening on Thursday and recorded excellent advance bookings for the Republic Day holiday.

On Thursday, Fighter took an average start at the box office but managed to register decent opening numbers after a boost in the evening. The film collected 24.60 crores nett on day 1 from over 4250 screens across the country. Unfortunately, the numbers are not very impressive but the reactions from the viewers are wonderful.

The major contribution in the opening numbers is made by metro cities, whereas the mass centres performed in a similar range as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

. As per the current trend, Fighter is expected to show a huge jump on Friday due to the Republic Day holiday and positive word of mouth.

Along with Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and the antagonist Rishabh Sawhney, who are also being appreciated by everyone for their terrific performances in the film.



