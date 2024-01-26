Fighter 2nd Day Collection: Witnesses Remarkable Growth on Friday (Day 2)

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After an overall decent start on Thursday, India’s first aerial action film Fighter witnessed remarkable growth on Friday and registered excellent numbers at the domestic box office. Due to the Republic Day holiday and solid word of mouth, the film scored almost double vis-a-vis day 1.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney, Fighter has impressed many critics as well as audiences across the country and garnered positive word of mouth. As a result, the film showed a huge jump in its second-day business.

On Thursday, Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter

opened on an ordinary note in the morning but managed to score decent numbers after an evening boost; collected 24.60 crores nett. On Friday, the film took a jump of 64.84% vis-a-vis day 1 and mintednett.

After 2 days, Fighter registered a total of 65.15 crores nett from around 4250 screens across the country. As per the current trend, the film is expected to pick up further over the 4-day extended opening weekend and register a total business in a range of 140-150 crores at the domestic box office.

Viacom18 Studios’ presentation Fighter is getting a superb response in metro cities and from its second day, mass centres have also started contributing well.



