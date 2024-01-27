Fighter 3rd Day Collection – Garners 93.40 Cr in 3 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

India’s first aerial action movie Fighter is finally ruling the box office despite less awareness of its release among the audience. After a decent opening, the Siddharth Anand directorial took a remarkable jump on the second day and managed to remain strong on day 3 as well.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney, Fighter has impressed many across the country and garnered positive word of mouth. As a result, the movie is showing a solid trend at the box office.

On Thursday, Fighter

opened on an ordinary note in the morning and managed to register a decent opening business of 24.60 crores after a good boost in the evening. On Friday, due to the Republic Day holiday, it witnessed huge growth in footfalls and minted 41.20 crores.

The next day i.e. Saturday, Viacom18 Studios’ presentation Fighter recorded a drop but remained strong and bagged 27.60 crores. After 3 days, the movie registered a total of 93.40 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 4250 screens.

As per the current trend, Fighter is likely to take an excellent jump on Sunday. In the international market as well, it is doing well and has grossed approx. 140 crores in 3 days at the worldwide box office.



