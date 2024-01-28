Fighter 4th Day Collection- Registers 122 Cr+ in the Opening Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a decent start at the box office, the aerial action film Fighter witnessed fantastic growth over the 4-day extended opening weekend and registered an excellent total at the domestic box office. However, it could have been scored higher if promoted well among the audience.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney, Fighter received very positive reactions from critics as well as viewers across the country and garnered good positive word of mouth. As a result, it showed a solid trend over the weekend.

The Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter

opened on an ordinary note in the morning on Thursday, but a boost in the evening due to positive word of mouth helped it to register a decent opening of 24.60 crores nett. On Friday, as expected, the film took a remarkable jump and minted 41.20 crores nett.

On a similar note, Fighter remained strong on Saturday despite a decline and bagged an amount of 27.60 crores nett. Then with a slight jump of 5.07% on Sunday, it managed to collect 29 crores nett and registered a 4-day total of 122.40 crores nett (145 crores gross) from around 4250 screens across India.

In the international market as well, Viacom18 Studios’ presentation Fighter is doing well and grossed approximately 190 crores in 4 days at the worldwide box office. As per the current trend, the film is expected to remain decent on weekdays.



