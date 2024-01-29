Fighter 5th Day Collection: Drops on Monday, Garners 131 Cr in 5 Days

Directed by Siddharth Anand, India’s first aerial action film Fighter managed to register a strong 4-day extended opening weekend despite an ordinary start at the box office. Due to positive word of mouth, the film showed a solid trend over the weekend but failed to maintain the momentum on Monday and recorded a big drop in business.
Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, Fighter took a decent opening on Thursday with 24.60 crores. On Friday, as expected, due to the Republic Day holiday it witnessed a healthy jump and minted 41.20 crores. Further, it declined at a normal rate but remained strong.
On Saturday, Fighter
Viacom18 Studios’ presentation Fighter was expected to remain steady on weekdays, but unfortunately, on Monday itself the film crashed badly. It recorded a big drop of 69.92% vis-a-vis Thursday and collected 7.40 crores. After 5 days, it registered a total of 131 crores nett (155.95 crores gross).
Day 1 (Thu) – 24.60 Cr
Day 2 (Fri) – 41.20 Cr
Day 3 (Sat) – 27.60 Cr
Day 4 (Sun) – 30.20 Cr
Day 5 (Mon) – 7.40 Cr
Total – 131 Cr Nett BOC India
As per the reports, Fighter is doing well in the international market and grossed approximately 217.50 crores at the worldwide box office in 5 days including 61.55 crores gross from overseas.
