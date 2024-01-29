Fighter 5th Day Collection: Drops on Monday, Garners 131 Cr in 5 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Directed by Siddharth Anand, India’s first aerial action film Fighter managed to register a strong 4-day extended opening weekend despite an ordinary start at the box office. Due to positive word of mouth, the film showed a solid trend over the weekend but failed to maintain the momentum on Monday and recorded a big drop in business.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, Fighter took a decent opening on Thursday with 24.60 crores. On Friday, as expected, due to the Republic Day holiday it witnessed a healthy jump and minted 41.20 crores. Further, it declined at a normal rate but remained strong.

On Saturday, Fighter

managed to collect 27.60 crores after a drop of 33% vis-a-vis Friday. Then on Sunday with a slight jump, the film bagged 30.20 crores and registered a 4-day extended weekend total of 123.60 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 4250 screens.

Viacom18 Studios’ presentation Fighter was expected to remain steady on weekdays, but unfortunately, on Monday itself the film crashed badly. It recorded a big drop of 69.92% vis-a-vis Thursday and collected 7.40 crores. After 5 days, it registered a total of 131 crores nett (155.95 crores gross).

Day 1 (Thu) – 24.60 Cr

Day 2 (Fri) – 41.20 Cr

Day 3 (Sat) – 27.60 Cr

Day 4 (Sun) – 30.20 Cr

Day 5 (Mon) – 7.40 Cr

Total – 131 Cr Nett BOC India

As per the reports, Fighter is doing well in the international market and grossed approximately 217.50 crores at the worldwide box office in 5 days including 61.55 crores gross from overseas.



