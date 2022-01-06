Film 83 14th Day Collection – Spider Man 22nd Day and Pushpa Hindi 21st Day Update

[Total: 2 Average: 2.5 /5]

Ranveer Singh starrer period sports drama ’83 somehow managed to garner close to 100 crores including all the versions at the domestic box office within 14 days and is all set to enter the club by the third weekend. But being a mega-budget film, it still has a long way to go to make up for the loss.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film ’83 took a disappointing start at the box office and did a business of 71.87 crores in the first week. At the second weekend, it showed a slightly decent trend and collected 4.36 crores on the 2nd Friday, 7.73 crores on the 2nd Saturday and 7.31 crores on the 2nd Sunday.

Then on weekdays, ’83 reported a significant drop and minted an amount of 2.01 crores on the 2nd Monday, 1.52 crores on the 2nd Tuesday and 1.12 crore on the 2nd Wednesday. With a further decline, it bagged 0.95 crore on the 2nd Thursday and has registered a total of 96.87 crores nett in 2 weeks.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer PAN-India film Pushpa: The Rise has shown a rock-solid trend in the third week from its Hindi version despite competition and COVID restrictions. On a strong note, it garnered 26.95 crores in week 1 and 20.24 crores in week 2.

At the third weekend, on a surprising note, the film scored 3.50 crores on the 3rd Friday, 6.10 crores on the 3rd Saturday and 6.25 crores on the 3rd Sunday. Then on weekdays, Pushpa Hindi remained steady and minted 2.75 crores on Monday, 2.50 crores on Tuesday, 2.25 crores on Wednesday and 2.05 crores on Thursday. After 21 days, it has reported a total collection of 72.59 crores in the Hindi circuit.

In parallel, Hollywood offering Spider-Man: No Way Home has also recorded a decent response in the third week. On a fantastic note, Tom Holland starrer did a business of 148.07 crores in the 8-day extended week 1 and 41.60 crores in week 2. At the third weekend, it collected 3 crores on Friday, 4.92 crores on Saturday and 4.75 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, Spider-Man: No Way Home showed a downtrend and raked 1.50 crore on Monday, 1.25 crore on Tuesday and 1.10 crore on Wednesday. With a further drop, the film reported a business of 1 crore and increased its 22-day total collection to 207.19 crores nett (264.10 crores gross) at the Indian box office.



