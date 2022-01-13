Film 83 21st Day Collection – Pushpa Hindi 28th Day and Spider Man 29th Day

[Total: 2 Average: 3 /5]

Period sports-drama Hindi film ’83 has somehow managed to enter the 100 crore club including all versions in the third weekend at the domestic box office. But still, it will be considered a flop due to the whopping production cost of more than 200 crores. The film has caused huge losses to the producers and distributors.

Despite positive reviews from critics, film ’83 showed a below-average performance at the box office. It did a business of 71.87 crores in the first week and 25.13 crores in week 2. At the third weekend, it added 0.80 crore on Friday, 1.28 crore on Saturday, and 1.47 crore on Sunday.

Then showing a downtrend on weekdays, Ranveer Singh starrer minted 0.42 crore on Monday, 0.34 crore on Tuesday, and 0.27 crore on Wednesday. With a further decline, the film ’83 garnered 0.22 crore on Thursday and registered a total of 101.81 crores net within 21 days.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of PAN-India release Pushpa: The Rise has shown an impressive run at the box office in the Hindi circuit. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected the amount of 26.95 crores in week 1, 20.24 crores in week 2, and 25.40 crores in week 3.

In the fourth weekend as well, Sukumar’s directorial reported a solid performance and minted 1.95 crores on Friday, 2.56 crores on Saturday, and 3.48 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, it added 1.10 crore on Monday, 1 crore on Tuesday, 0.85 crore on Wednesday, and 0.75 crore on Thursday. After 4 weeks, Pushpa Hindi has recorded a total of 84.28 crores.

In parallel, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now slowed down in the fourth week at the Indian box office after a fantastic performance in week 1 (8-day) with 148.07 crores, week 2 with 41.60 crores, and week 3 with 17.64 crores net from all the versions and formats.

In the fourth weekend, Tom Holland starrer raked 0.55 crore on Friday, 1.15 crore on Saturday, and 1.60 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected 0.40 crore on Monday, 0.36 crore on Tuesday, 0.31 crore on Wednesday, 0.25 crore on Thursday. With this, the film has increased its 29-day total to 211.93 crores net (270.15 crores gross).



