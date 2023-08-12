2nd Day Box Office Collection – Gadar 2 Remains Phenomenal, OMG 2 Picks Up Well!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a phenomenal start at the box office on Friday, the period action-drama Gadar 2 managed to remain steady on Saturday as well and registered a massive 2-day total. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer film is ruling mass centres across the country and heading to cross the 125-crore mark in the opening weekend.

On Friday, the Anil Sharma directorial opened on a mind-blowing note with 90% occupancy in the morning. Going stronger till the end of the day, it did a business of 40.10 crores nett which is the 9th-biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema. With such a humongous, it has emerged as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol and the 2nd-best opening Hindi film this year so far.

On the next day i.e. Saturday, a sequel to the iconic Gadar (2001) stayed rock-steady and minted 41.50 crores nett. With this, Gadar 2 registered a 2-day total of 81.60 crores nett at the domestic box office. As per the current trend, it is expected to maintain the pace till Tuesday i.e. Independence Day.

On the other hand, the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 which took a decent start on Friday despite a mighty opponent, witnessed a healthy jump on Saturday. Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer new Hindi offering is getting good support from multiplexes across the country and aiming for a respectable opening weekend.

The Amit Rai directorial OMG 2 took a slow start in the morning on Friday but managed to pick up well in the evening due to positive word of mouth and did a business of 10.26 crores, which is the 8th-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema.

On Saturday, as expected, with healthy growth, it garnered 15.18 crores and registered a 2-day total of 25.44 crores nett in India. A sequel to the much-loved OMG (2012) is expected to show further growth on Sunday.



