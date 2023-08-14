Gadar 2 and OMG 2 4th Day Collection – Sunny Deol starrer Registers a Huge Monday!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a phenomenal opening weekend, a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2 registered the second-highest Monday of all time in Hindi cinema, breaking the record of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (36.54 crores) which was made on a holiday. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is still on the top with 40.25 crores on a non-holiday Monday.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Hindi period action-drama Gadar 2 is reigning at the box office from the very first day and took an earth-shattering start on Friday with 40.10 crores. Over the weekend, as expected, the film witnessed excellent growth and registered a total of 134.88 crores with 43.08 crores on Saturday and 51.70 crores on Sunday.

Due to solid buzz, Gadar 2

remained super-strong on Monday as well and managed to collect a hugenett. With this, it registered a 4-day total ofnett at the domestic box office. The Anil Sharma directorial is all set to enter the 200-crore club on Tuesday (Independence Day holiday) and is now aiming to touch the 250-crore mark in a week.

Whereas, a sequel to the much-loved OMG (2012) – OMG 2 continues to remain the first choice of the multiplex audience. After a decent start at the box office with 10.26 crores on Friday, it showed a fantastic trend over the weekend and registered a total of 43.11 crores with 15.30 crores on Saturday and 17.55 crores on Sunday.

Due to positive word of mouth, Akshay Kumar, Panjak Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starerr OMG 2 remained steady and did a business of 11.78 crores. With this, the Amit Rai directorial registered a 4-day total of 54.89 crores nett, which is excellent for an ‘A’ certified film. A healthy jump in business is expected on Tuesday.



