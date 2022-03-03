Gangubai Kathiawadi 7th Day Collection: Mints over 69 crores in week 1!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 /5]

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi was released last Friday in theatres and as expected received a solid response from the audience across the country despite covid restrictions in some key areas. Due to positive word of mouth, the film remained rock-steady throughout and registered the third-best opening week business in the post-pandemic period.

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz, the Hindi crime drama managed to impress many critics and has gathered positive reviews. Alia in the title role has given her career-best performance in the film and has received a lot of appreciation from everyone for the same. Ajay and Vijay have also performed brilliantly.

On Friday, Gangubai Kathiawadi took a decent start and did a business of 10.50 crores nett from around 3500 screens nationwide. With significant growth over the weekend, the film minted an amount of 13.32 crores on Saturday and 15.30 crores on Sunday. The opening weekend collection was recorded at 39.12 crores at the domestic box office.

Then on weekdays as well, PEN Studios’ presentation kept up the good momentum and also took advantage of the Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday. On a steady note, Gangubai Kathiawadi recorded a business of 8.19 crores on Monday, 10.01 crores on Tuesday, and 6.21 crores on Wednesday.

After a slight decline in footfalls, Alia Bhatt starrer collected 5.40 crores on Thursday and has reported a strong total business of 68.93 crores nett within 7 days of release in India. The previous big Hindi offerings in the last three months- Sooryavanshi and ’83 had raked 120.66 crores and 71.87 crores (incl. all versions) nett respectively.



