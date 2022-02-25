Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bheemla Nayak Day 1 Collection, Valimai Remains Strong on Day 2

[Total: 1 Average: 5 /5]

Finally, the long-awaited film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is out in theatres amid a good pre-release buzz. As expected this biographical crime drama has gathered positive word of mouth and has taken a decent start at the box office. Reportedly, at some centres, the film has performed better than ’83.

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Vijay Raaz, has managed to impress many critics, also the public response is on the positive side. Alia is being appreciated by everyone for her career’s best performance as Ganga Harjivandas.

Inspired from the chapter ‘The Matriarch Of Kamathipura’ from the book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi, Gangubai Kathiawadi was opened on a better-than-expected note on Friday. With a decent growth in the evening shows, it reported a business of 9.40 crores nett from around 3500 screens, which is higher than Raazi (7.53 crores). The film is expected to pick up well over the weekend.

On the other hand, the new Telugu release Bheemla Nayak has taken a huge start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Featuring power star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, this action drama took a massive opening on Friday and grossed over 36 crores in the Telugu states.

In parallel, Tamil action thriller Valimai which was released on Thursday has become the highest opening film in Tamil Nadu with 26 crores. On Friday, superstar Ajith Kumar starrer managed to remain strong and minted an amount of 14 crores after a usual drop. After 2 days, the film has increased a total to 40 crores at the TN box office.



