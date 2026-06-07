Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai 3rd Day Collection – Decent Weekend 1 Total

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The fourth film of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan, titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is finally in theatres worldwide. The romantic-comedy is getting mixed reactions from the viewers and has registered an overall decent opening weekend despite a good start at the box office.

Bankrolled by Tips Films and Maximilian Films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released this Friday amid an average buzz among the audience. However, the film reported a better start at the box office than what expected earlier. On the opening day, HJTIHH opened on a good note and managed to registered an opening business of 8.65 crores nett.

On Saturday, the David Dhawan directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai remained stable and raked a business of 9.10 crores nett after minimal growth. Then on Sunday as well, the film didn’t witness a signficiant jump in footfalls and minted an amount of 9.75 crores nett. With this, it has registered a 3-day total of 27.50 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In the international markets, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is doing average and has grossed 41.70 crores in 3 days at the worldwide box office including 32.45 crores gross from India and 9.25 crores from overseas. As per the current trend and mixed word of mouth, the journey of HJTIHH ahead doesn’t seem easy.

Featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde opposite Varun, alongside Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy in supporting roles, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. Many found it entertaining while others found it unwatchable due to predictable storyline and overacting by the cast.



