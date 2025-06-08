Housefull 5 3rd Day Collection: Mints Over 90 Crores in the Opening Weekend!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The fifth instalment in the biggest Hindi comedy franchise Housefull is finally in theatres and getting an excellent response at the box office across the country despite mixed reviews from critics. Housefull 5 took a solid start on Friday and witnessed healthy growth over the weekend.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has received mixed reviews from critics as well as audiences, which was already expected as this kind of slapstick comedy is not meant to find logic, it is just meant for entertainment. Despite the mixed reactions, the film is reporting fantastic occupancy in theatres.

Sajid Nadiawala’s presentation Housefull 5 was opened amid a good hype among the audience and took a solid start on Friday with 24.35 crores nett, which is the third best opening of the year so far after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

(33.10 crores) and Salman Khan’s Sikandar (30.06 crores).

On Saturday, Housefull 5 took a huge jump of 32.99% vis-a-vis Friday and did a business of 32.38 crores nett. With further jump, the film managed to collect 35.10 crores and registered a 3-day total of 91.83 crores nett at the domestic box office from 5000+ screens including both the climaxes.

In the international markets as well, HF5 is doing excellent and has grossed 142.36 crores at the worldwide box office in 3 days including 108.35 crores gross from India and 34.01 crores gross from overseas.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jonny Lever, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer, Housefull 5 is expected to stay steady on weekdays as well.



