Jaat 4th Day Collection: Sunny Deol’s Action Thriller Crosses 40 Crores in Weekend 1

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After an overall good start at the box office on Thursday, Sunny Deol starrer mass entertainer Jaat maintained the momentum and managed to registered a solid 4-day extended opening weekend. The action-thriller is getting excellent response on single screens across the country, however the multi-screens are witnessing decent footfalls.

Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, a renowned director from Telugu cinema, Jaat received mostly positive reviews from critics as they found it a well-made action entertainer backed by the terrific performances of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Fans are showing tremendous support, while the moviegoers are also reacting in its favour.

Featuring ViineetKumarSingh, ReginaCassandra, and SaiyamiKher along with Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat was released on Thursday amid a huge excitement among fans. The film was opened on a decent note in the morning and managed to register an opening of 9.62 crores nett after good growth over the evening and night shows on single screens.

The next day, as expected, Jaat recorded a decline and minted 7 crores nett. Then on Saturday, it picked up well and raked a business of 9.95 crores nett. On Sunday, aided by the public holiday and positive word of mouth, the film took a significant jump and collected 14.05 crores nett.

With this, Jaat has registered a 4-day total of 40.62 crores nett (49.30 crores gross) at the domestic box office from Hindi screens across the country. As there is a holiday on Monday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Sunny Deol starrer is expected to remain steady on its day 5 as well.



