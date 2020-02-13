Box Office Collection: Jawaani Jaaneman 14th Day and Tanhaji 35th Day Report

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3/5]

After a decent first week, Saif Ali Khan’s latest offering Jawaani Jaaneman has got failed to hold well despite the positive word of mouth and registered a low second week. While the holdover Tanhaji has performed strongly even in its fifth week despite several new Hindi releases.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the Hindi comedy-drama had raked the business of 20.21 crores in the first week that included 12.83 crores in the weekend and 7.38 crores on weekdays. In the second weekend, after a slowdown, it had managed to collect 4.29 crores with 1.04 crore on Friday, 1.58 crores on Saturday & 1.67 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, with a usual decline, Jawaani Jaaneman had bagged the amount of 0.68 crore on 2nd Monday, 0.64 crore on 2nd Tuesday & 0.60 crore on 2nd Wednesday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Thursday, the film has minted the amount of 0.56 crore and raised 2 weeks total collection to 26.98 crores nett.

In parallel, Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still running surprisingly well. In the last 4 weeks, it did the business of 259.52 crores that included 118.91 crores in the first, 78.54 crores in the second, 40.42 crores in the third, 21.65 crores in the fourth week.

In the fifth weekend, Om Raut’s directorial had scored 7.37 crores with 1.15 crore on Friday, 2.76 crores on Saturday & 3.45 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, it has managed to collect 0.88 crore on Monday, 0.79 crore on Tuesday, 0.70 crore on Wednesday & 0.63 crore on Thursday. After 5 weeks, its total collection has become 269.88 crores nett.