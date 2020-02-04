Box Office Collection: Jawaani Jaaneman 5th Day, Street Dancer 12th Day & Tanhaji 26th Day Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

With a positive word of mouth, Saif Ali Khan starrer new Hindi release Jawaani Jaaneman is heading steadily on weekdays after a decent opening weekend. Unlike previous solo films of Saif, this one is showing a better trend despite having biggies like Street Dancer 3D & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in its parallel.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the Hindi comedy has got succeed to entertain viewers in theatres and also received mostly positive reviews from critics. As a result, it had raked the business of 12.83 crores in the weekend that included 3.24 crores on Friday, 4.55 crores on Saturday & 5.04 crores on Sunday.

After that, Jawaani Jaaneman had entered on weekdays also at a decent note by collecting 2.03 crores on Monday. On the next day i.e. Tuesday, with a slight decline, it has managed to collect 1.94 crores and raised 5 days total collection to 16.80 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In parallel, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D had scored 56.77 crores in the first week and 9.32 crores in the second weekend with a mixed word of mouth. Then on 2nd Monday, it had bagged 1.52 crores, while managed to collect 1.35 crore on Tuesday and raised 12 days total collection to 68.96 crores nett.

On the other hand, with a strong word of mouth, superstar Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji did the business of 237.87 crores in the last 3 weeks and 13.53 crores in the fourth weekend. Then on weekdays, it had scored 2.32 crores on Monday & has done the business of 2.05 crores on Tuesday. After 26 days, its total collection has become 255.77 crores nett.