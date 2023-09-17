Jawan 11th Day Collection – SRK’s Film Beats Aamir Khan’s PK Worldwide

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with the hit machine from Tamil cinema, Atlee, Jawan continues its outstanding run at the box office. After a historic first week, it witnessed a remarkable jump over the second weekend and surpassed the worldwide total of Aamir Khan’s PK (854 crores gross) in just 11 days.

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with King Khan, Jawan took a phenomenal start at the domestic box office and maintained the pace throughout the week. In the 8-day extended first week, it did a massive business of 391.33 crores nett with 286.16 crores at the 4-day weekend and 105.17 crores on weekdays from 5500 screens nationwide including all versions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action entertainer Jawan

entered the second week on a super-strong note and managed to collect 19.10 crores on Friday. Over the second weekend, the film picked up exceptionally well and garnered 32.30 crores on Saturday andon Sunday. After 11 days, it registered a total ofnett in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages; surpassing Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (447.34 crores) with a margin.

From the Hindi version alone, Jawan bagged an 11-day total of 431.18 crores nett with 396.18 crores in week 1 (8-day), 18.10 crores on the 2nd Friday, 30.10 crores on the 2nd Saturday, and 35 crores on the 2nd Sunday. While it’s dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions reported a total of 48.95 crores nett including 43.35 crores in week 1 and 5.60 crores in the 2nd weekend.

In the international market as well, Red Chillies Entertainment’s presentation Jawan is doing excellent. At the worldwide box office, it grossed around 867.50 crores in 11 days including 585.50 crores gross from India and 282 crores gross from overseas.

