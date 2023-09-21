SRK’s Jawan 15th Day Collection- Crosses 528 Crores in 2 Weeks from All Versions

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a historic 8-day extended first week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering Jawan showed a phenomenal trend in the second week and registered a massive total at the box office. The action-entertainer is all set to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever after surpassing the lifetime total of SRK’s Pathaan (543.27 crores) by this new weekend.

The Atlee directorial Jawan started the journey on an earth-shattering note at the box office and maintained the pace throughout. After a week, it reported a business of 391.33 crores nett including all versions. In the second weekend as well, the film remained super-strong and garnered 88.66 crores with 19.10 crores on Friday, 32.30 crores on Saturday, and 37.26 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays in the second week, Jawan

witnessed a significant drop in footfalls but managed to collect 16.25 crores on Monday, 14.80 crores on Tuesday, and 9.40 crores on Wednesday. With further decline, it mintedon Thursday and registered a 15-day total ofnett from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan did a business of 473.99 crores nett in 2 weeks from the Hindi version alone, which includes 347.98 crores in week 1 (8-day), 82.46 crores at the second weekend, 14.25 crores on the 2nd Monday, 12.90 crores on the 2nd Tuesday, 8.60 crores on the 2nd Wednesday, and 7.80 crores on the 3rd Thursday.

From the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions, Jawan managed to collect a total of 54.95 crores including 43.35 crores in week 1 and 11.60 crores in week 2. At the worldwide box office, it grossed around 938 crores in 15 days with 645 crores gross from India and 293 crores gross from overseas, surpassing the worldwide total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (910.29 crores gross).



