Jawan 18th Day Collection – Hindi version Crosses 500 Cr by 3rd Weekend!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering Jawan continues its historic run at the box office after two blockbuster weeks. In the third week as well, the movie is showing a solid trend and crossed the 500-crore mark with its Hindi version alone. Including all languages, it already emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie by surpassing SRK’s previous blockbuster Pathaan (543.27 crores nett).

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, action entertainer Jawan

did a phenomenal business of 391.33 crores in week 1 and 137.06 crores in week 2 from all versions. In the third weekend, it entered on a strong note and minted 7.61 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday, the movie took an excellent jump and garnered 12.25 crores.

With further growth, Jawan managed to collect 14 crores and registered an 18-day total of 562.25 crores nett at the domestic box office from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. From the Hindi version alone, it bagged a total of 505.14 crores nett including 347.98 crores in week 1, 125.46 crores in week 2, 7.10 crores on the 3rd Friday, 11.50 crores on the 3rd Saturday, and 13.10 crores on the 3rd Sunday.

In Hindi cinema, Jawan has become the fastest 500-crore-grossing movie in a record 18 days, followed by Gadar 2 (24 days), Pathaan (28 days), and Baahubali 2 Hindi (34 days). In the South, the SRK starrer collected 57.11 crores in 18 days from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions, with 43.35 crores in week 1, 11.60 crores in week 2, and 2.16 crores in weekend 3.

In the international market as well, the Atlee directorial Jawan is running strongly and grossed around 1007 crores at the worldwide box office with 685.60 crores gross from India and 321.40 crores gross from overseas in 18 days. Globally, it has already surpassed Secret Superstar (977.47 crores gross) and now aiming for Pathaan (1050.40 crores gross).

