SRK’s Jawan 1st Day Collection – Registers the Biggest Opening Ever in Hindi Cinema

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer much-awaited Jawan is finally in theatres and as expected taken an earth-shattering start at the box office. The action-thriller registered the biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema, beating the opening record of SRK’s own blockbuster film Pathaan (57 crores / all versions) by a margin.

The Atlee directorial Jawan was released on Thursday amid a huge buzz across the country. As expected, the film is getting a solid response from the audience and also received mostly positive reviews from critics. It is being praised for the proficient direction, massy action scenes, superior VFX, and of course commendable performances by the leading actors.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan opened on a phenomenal note on Thursday with around 90% occupancy in the morning. After the noon shows, most theatres across the country were houseful like Pathaan and Gadar 2

. Till the end, the film reported a bumper opening ofnett at the domestic box office including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages from 5500 screens.

From the Hindi version alone, Jawan registered a massive business of 64.75 crores nett from around 5000 screens, which is the biggest opening ever. From three national multiplex chains – PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, it garnered approx. 31 crores nett, while Pathaan did around 27 crores nett. Single screens have also contributed a huge share to its opening day business.

In the international market as well, Jawan took a fantastic start and grossed over 125 crores at the worldwide box office including 90+ crores from India and 35+ crores from overseas from 4500 screens. As per the current trend, Jawan is all set to smash many box office records by the end of this 4-day extended opening weekend.



