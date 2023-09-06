Jawan 1st Day Collection Prediction- Ready to Break Pathaan Opening Record!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After the biggest blockbuster Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to the box office by storm once again with his new release Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action-thriller is releasing this Thursday 7th September amid an unreal buzz across the country. This year, two Hindi films – Pathaan and Gadar 2 have already garnered over 500 crores at the domestic box office, and now the third one is gearing up.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features the big faces from South Indian cinema – Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, whose presence makes it a Pan-India sensation. This is the first time these three are sharing a screen and are ready to entertain their fans with the most-awaited action entertainer of the year, which is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and now that it is about to release, huge buzz can be felt all around. Talking about the advance bookings, the SRK starrer is receiving an exceptional response at the ticket windows nationwide. As per the report from top multiplex chains, more than 5,50,000 tickets have already been sold for the opening day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Pathaan was released on over 5500 screens across India and took the biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema with 57 crores nett including 2 crores from Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. His latest offering Jawan is also releasing with a similar screen count but due to the Krishna Janmashtami holiday, it is expected to take a bigger opening.

Going by the trend and current reports, Jawan is ready to take the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with around 70 crores nett. It will not be a surprise if the film collects 80-90 crores as well with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The Atlee directorial also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.



