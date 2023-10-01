SRK’s Jawan 25th Day Collection – Unlocks the 600 Crore Club for Bollywood in India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

With the end of its 4th weekend, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering Jawan has become the first Bollywood movie to enter the 600-crore club at the domestic box office. Including the original Hindi with dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages, it managed to garner the historic business of over 607 crores nett in just 25 days.

The Atlee directorial Jawan took an earth-shattering start at the box office and is still not ready to slow down in the fourth week. Despite a couple of new Hindi movies – Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War, the SRK starrer showed a solid trend in its 4th weekend and did a business of 5.05 crores on Friday and 8.46 crores on Saturday.

on the 4th Sunday and registered a 25-day total of nett including 391.33 crores in week 1, 137.06 crores in week 2, and 55.93 crores in week 3 from all versions – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at the Indian box office.

From the Hindi version alone, Red Chillies Entertainment’s production Jawan managed to collect 347.98 crores in week 1, 125.46 crores in week 2, and 52.06 crores in week 3. In the 4th weekend as well, it remained strong and bagged 4.90 crores on Friday, 8.27 crores on Saturday, and 9.80 crores on Sunday.

After 25 days, Jawan registered a total collection of 548.47 crores nett in the Hindi belt only. Whereas the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie contributed 59.38 crores in 25 days with 43.35 crores in week 1, 11.60 crores in week 2, 3.87 crores in week 3, and 0.56 crore in weekend 4.

In the international market as well, Jawan is performing terrifically and grossed around 1086.68 crores at the worldwide box office in 25 days including 719.05 crores gross from India and 367.63 crores gross from overseas. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan did a business of 1050.40 crores gross worldwide.

