Jawan 2nd Day Collection – SRK’s Action Entertainer Crosses 111 Crores in 2 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a historic start at the domestic box office, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action-entertainer Jawan managed to stay super-strong on the second day as well and bagged a total of over 111 crores nett. At the worldwide box office, the film grossed around 226 crores in just 2 days of release.

Directed by Atlee, the hit machine of Tamil cinema, Jawan received positive reviews from critics as well as audiences across the country. The film featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK is being praised by many owing to its proficient direction, sharp screenplay, superior VFX, spectacular action scenes, and solid performances by the leading actors.

On Thursday, as expected, Jawan

opened on a phenomenal note with around 90% occupancy in the morning. After a boost from the evening shows, the film registered the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with 65.50 crores nett from the Hindi version, breaking the record of SRK’s own blockbuster Pathaan (Hindi) which did 55 crores.

On the next day i.e. Friday, Red Chillies Entertainment production Jawan witnessed a drop of 29.77% vis-a-vis day 1 but still remained superb and minted 46 crores nett from 5000 screens. After 2 days, the film registered a total of 111.50 crores nett from the Hindi version alone. From the Tamil and Telugu versions together, it collected 9 crores on day 1 and 5 crores on day 2.

Including all the versions, Jawan reported a 2-day total of 125.50 crores nett with 74.50 crores on Thursday and 51 crores on Friday from 5500 screens nationwide. As per the current trend, the SRK starrer is all set to garner nearly 225 crores nett (Hindi only) and 250 crores nett (all versions) by the end of this 4-day extended opening weekend.



