SRK’s Jawan 3rd Day Collection- Hindi Version Crosses 178 Crores in 3 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The latest offering of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is smashing records at the box office from the very first day. After the biggest opening of all time in Hindi cinema, it continues its phenomenal run and crossed the milestone of 175 crores in just 3 days of release from the Hindi version only. The film is all set to have a historic 4-day extended opening weekend.

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, the action-thriller Jawan

opened on a fantastic note on Thursday with its Hindi version and managed to register the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with 65.50 crores nett. On Friday, it reported a significant drop in footfall but still remained superb and minted 46.23 crores nett.

On the next day i.e. Saturday, the Atlee directorial Jawan witnessed a huge jump of 45.23% and bagged an amount of 67.14 crores nett. With this, it registered a 3-day total of 178.87 crores nett from 5000 screens in the Hindi belt and emerged as the 4th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, surpassing the lifetime total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (150.75 crores nett) by a margin.

From all the versions- Hind, Tamil, and Telugu, Jawan garnered a 3-day total of 203 crores nett with 74.50 crores on Thursday, 53 crores on Friday, and 75.50 crores on Saturday from 5500 screens nationwide. In the international market as well, it is getting a fantastic response and grossed around 380 crores in 3 days at the worldwide box office.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is being praised by many critics as well as audiences across the country owing to its proficient direction, sharp screenplay, splendid action scenes, and powerful performances by the leading actors. As per the current trend, the film is likely to take a further jump on Sunday, but the India v/s Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match can have a big impact on it.



