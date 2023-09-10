Jawan 4th Day Collection: Crosses 286 Cr in the 4-Day Extended Opening Weekend

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

After a historic start at the box office, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Jawan maintained a phenomenal pace over the weekend and scored massive numbers on board in the 4-day extended opening weekend. Within just 4 days, it reached quite close to the 300-crore mark at the domestic box office including all languages.

The Atlee directorial action-thriller Jawan

took the biggest opening ever in Bollywood on Thursday with 75 crores nett. On Friday, the movie reported a significant drop in footfall but still managed to remain super-strong and collected 53.23 crores. Over the weekend, it witnessed a healthy jump and minted 77.83 crores on Saturday andnett on Sunday from all versions.

After the extended weekend, Jawan registered a 4-day total of 286.60 crores nett from 5500 screens nationwide including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. From the Hindi version alone, Gauri Khan’s production garnered a total of 251.55 crores nett with 65.50 crores on Thursday, 46.23 crores on Friday, 68.72 crores on Saturday, and 71.14 crores on Sunday from 5000 screens.

Talking about South India, Jawan bagged a total of 35.01 crores from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions in its 4-day extended first weekend with 9.50 crores on Thursday, 7 crores on Friday, 9.11 crores on Saturday, and 9.40 crores on Sunday. In the international as well, the movie is running successfully and grossed over 533 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days.

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, Jawan is smashing all box-office records with each passing day. On Sunday, it reported the highest single-day collection ever in Hindi cinema and in this list, all three top entries are by Jawan alone; followed by the next three entries by Pathaan. As per the current trend, it is expected to remain rock-solid throughout the week.



