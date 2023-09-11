Jawan 5th Day Collection- SRK starrer Enters the 300 Crore Club in just 5 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After the highest single-day collection on Sunday and the biggest extended opening weekend at the domestic box office, superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan maintained a fantastic pace on Monday and registered a huge business which is higher than SRK’s Pathaan (26.50 crores), but lower than Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (38.70 crores).

Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with SRK, Jawan opened on a historic note on Thursday and registered the biggest opening ever in Bollywood with 75 crores nett. Further, it took a dip but still managed to collect 53.23 crores on Friday. Over the weekend, the movie witnessed healthy growth and garnered a total of 286.16 crores with 77.83 crores on Saturday and 80.10 crores on Sunday from all three versions.

The Atlee directorial Jawan

now entered on weekdays and still showing a solid trend at the box office despite a significant drop in footfall. On Monday, it bagged a business ofnett and registered a 5-day total ofnett from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages from 5500 screens across the country.

From the Hindi version alone, Jawan collected a total of 252.08 crores in the 4-day extended opening weekend including 65.50 crores on Thursday, 46.23 crores on Friday, 77.83 crores on Saturday, and 80.10 crores on Sunday. On Monday, the movie did a business of 30.45 crores and registered a 5-day total of 282.53 crores nett.

In the international market as well, Red Chillies Entertainment’s production Jawan is doing excellent and grossed over 600 crores in 5 days at the worldwide box office from approx. 10,000 screens including all languages. As per the current trend, the movie is expected to remain steady on coming weekdays.



